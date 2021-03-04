Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

