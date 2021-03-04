Comparing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Business First Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.61%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 4.15 $23.77 million $1.80 12.74 Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.93 $6.89 million N/A N/A

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 14.98% 8.71% 0.94% Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 48 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

