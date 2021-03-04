Contrasting Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSGD)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSGD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Mexus Gold US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 5.06 $23.80 million $0.17 41.53 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.22 million N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 5 3 0 2.38 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus price target of $9.09, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -319.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Miraflores, Peru.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

