Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) vs. Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Head to Head Survey

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Marriott International has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marriott International and Great Eagle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 11 10 0 2.48 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marriott International presently has a consensus target price of $122.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.48%. Given Marriott International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 1.28% 188.71% 1.55% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Great Eagle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $20.97 billion 2.26 $1.27 billion $6.00 24.39 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.03 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marriott International beats Great Eagle on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February. 4, 2021, it operated approximately 7,500 properties under 30 hotel brands in 132 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

