Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CEO Sells 170,113 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ABBV stock opened at $106.71 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

