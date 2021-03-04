The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $4,334,578.93 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $4,334,578.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,985,671.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedric Prouve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95.

Shares of EL stock opened at $289.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

