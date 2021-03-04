Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $2,970,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $1,628,190.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,501,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

