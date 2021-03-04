TD Securities Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $36.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $27.00 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

