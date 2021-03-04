$37.42 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $37.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.54 million. Broadwind posted sales of $48.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

