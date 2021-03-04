C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.