Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Raised to $26.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.