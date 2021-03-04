Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TS. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

