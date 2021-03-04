Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $166.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,747,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,618,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,065,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

