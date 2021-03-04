Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.78.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $33.92 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

