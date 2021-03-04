Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

