Credit Suisse Group Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $277.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $291.00 to $277.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC opened at $239.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.84 and its 200 day moving average is $288.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,594.29 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

