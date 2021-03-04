Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.59

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 109276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

