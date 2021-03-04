AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $584.11

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $584.11 and last traded at $582.62, with a volume of 1816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $576.49.

The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

