Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 13.6%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 551,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 263,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Belo Sun Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

