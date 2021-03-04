Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) Hits New 52-Week High at $620.00

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 615.60 ($8.04), with a volume of 41088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.69 million and a P/E ratio of 47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 525.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 469.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25.

About Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.