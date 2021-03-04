Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s stock price fell 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.28 and last traded at C$19.44. 131,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 94,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on WJX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of C$397.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

