Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the January 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000.

BHSE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Bull Horn has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

