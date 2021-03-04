Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BOTJ stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

