Morgan Stanley Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $521.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $521.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.04.

Broadcom stock opened at $463.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

