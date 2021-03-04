Truist Trims Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price to $15.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 207.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 369,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

