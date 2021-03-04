Truist Trims Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price to $15.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 207.38% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.