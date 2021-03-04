SVB Leerink Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $252.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $223.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.22. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in Amgen by 90.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 367,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

