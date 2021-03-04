Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) vs. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Head-To-Head Review

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Galapagos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$11.42 million N/A N/A Galapagos $1.00 billion 5.37 $167.83 million $5.46 15.08

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enochian Biosciences and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Galapagos 2 11 4 0 2.12

Galapagos has a consensus target price of $154.58, indicating a potential upside of 87.78%. Given Galapagos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -5.79% -5.47% Galapagos -70.67% -11.78% -5.58%

Summary

Galapagos beats Enochian Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine. The company's pipeline development products also include ENOB-HB-01, a coopting Hepatitis B polymerase; ENOB-DC-01, an off-the-shelf DC vaccine pulsed with MCV lysate; ENOB-DC-11 innovative DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intratumoral injection. The company has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis. The company's clinical stage programs also comprise GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor that is in ISABELA I and II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and NOVESA Phase II proof-of-concept trial for systemic sclerosis; and GLPG1205, a GPR84 inhibitor, which is in the PINTA Phase II proof of concept trial for treating IPF. In addition, it engages in the development of GLPG1972, which is in the ROCCELLA Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; and Toledo molecules, including GLPG3312, GLPG3970, and GLPG4399 for inflammation. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.Ã r.l.; Novartis Pharma AG; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

