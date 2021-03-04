Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €76.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.09 ($84.82).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €71.14 ($83.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.29. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

