Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report sales of $9.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Several research firms recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

