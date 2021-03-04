JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 665,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

