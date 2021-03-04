Raymond James Raises United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target to $9.00

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 83,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Insurance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

