TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $31.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.53.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

