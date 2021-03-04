Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2020. Strong domestic and international pump sales, along with robust domestic and international pump shipments, buoy optimism. Continued strength in demand for t:slim X2 insulin pump across the globe, and rising customer adoption of the company’s Control-IQ technology, look encouraging. A robust product pipeline is also impressive. Expansion of operating margin bodes well for the stock. The company’s full-year 2021 sales forecast with 20-23% expected growth over 2020 looks upbeat. The company has outperformed its sector for the past year. Gross margin contraction and rising operating expenses are also disappointing. Heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.36.

TNDM stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

