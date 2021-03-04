Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $591.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

