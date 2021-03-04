TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TIXT. William Blair started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE TIXT opened at $28.47 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

