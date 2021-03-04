EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the energy exploration company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

