Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

ORTX opened at $7.36 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $715.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

