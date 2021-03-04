Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

ISMAY opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Indra Sistemas has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.53.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

