Contrasting Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 3 17 4 0 2.04

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential downside of 34.51%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Continental Resources $4.63 billion 2.06 $775.64 million $2.25 11.62

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 1,619 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 707 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

