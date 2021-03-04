iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

