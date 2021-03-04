Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Short Interest Up 80.4% in February

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the January 28th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.