ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $62.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock worth $303,092,797.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $511,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

