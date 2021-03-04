Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Sell

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

