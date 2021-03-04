ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from strong viewership for its solid portfolio of streaming services and PlutoTV. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Pluto TV aided top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. Moreover, slow yet recovering advertising revenues driven by higher streaming advertising and political advertising sales drove the top line. The company is also expected to benefit from the launch of Paramount+, which features a massive content catalog of episodes, movie titles and live sporting events. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, ViacomCBS faces significant competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

VIAC stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

