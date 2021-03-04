Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.38.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Western Digital by 41.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 185,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

