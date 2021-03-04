Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $23.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

AEGXF stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

