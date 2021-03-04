Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to $20.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOPMF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neo Performance Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NOPMF stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

