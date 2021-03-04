Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

