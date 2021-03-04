Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

