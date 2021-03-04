Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

LYG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

